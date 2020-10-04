Attempted murder, arson charges after ferocious house fire

The aftermath of a house fire at Kitchener Street in Coorparoo. Picture: Peter Wallis

The aftermath of a house fire at Kitchener Street in Coorparoo. Picture: Peter Wallis

A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly lighting a fire in suburban Brisbane that left a woman with serious injuries and put four families out of their homes.

Detectives have charged a 39-year-old Wynnum West man with four counts of attempted murder, one charge of arson, one charge of enter dwelling with intent and two charges of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence.

It is alleged the man ignited a blaze that engulfed the Kitchener St home about 3am on Thursday morning.

The four occupants of the house, a man and woman both aged in their 40s and two children, escaped the fire with various non-life-threatening injuries.

The blaze also spread to adjacent properties leaving three other families displaced.

Firefighters were forced to dig into bitumen to fight the fire after the Kitchener St hydrant was paved over during roadworks.

The scene of a house fire at Kitchener Street in Coorparoo. Picture: Peter Wallis

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Inspector Rohan Wilschefski said the Kitchener St fire hydrant was covered after the road was resurfaced "last week".

"The pavement had gone over the top of the fire hydrants so when the crews arrived they were unable to find them or get access to them," he said.

"So they had to go a lot further to get water," reaching hoses around the block to the nearest, operational hydrant

Neighbour Leaellen Vance described the blaze as heartbreaking and remembered being woken by the noise of the home's roof giving way.

"I went out onto my veranda and there's flames everywhere," she said.

The alleged arsonist is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday, October 5.