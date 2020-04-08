Menu
SAFETY: An attempted break in at a Chinchilla age care facility sparked extra safety percautions. Pic: Supplied
News

Attempted Illoura break in prompts extra security measures

Peta McEachern
8th Apr 2020 4:44 PM
AFTER an attempted break in at Illoura, the Southern Cross age care facility, Chinchilla police have confirmed extra patrols are being conducted to ensure the safety of residents.

Residential Manager Lance Payne said since the incident on site security has also been doubled to ensure resident safety.

“While there has been some speculation about the safety of residents due to a recent attempted break-in, the safety of residents has always been a priority,” Mr Payne said.

“Security company A1 has doubled patrols each night around the Village and (we have) accepted an offer from Chinchilla police to do extra security checks.”

Chinchilla News understands the attempted break in happened weeks ago, and an official report was not made.

