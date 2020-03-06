Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Attackers storm home and launch hammer rampage

by Cormac Pearson
6th Mar 2020 9:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people were left with serious head injuries after multiple offenders attacked them with a hammer in Caboolture early this morning.

The attack happened at around 1.15am on Miles Street with two men and a woman needing medical assistance.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at around 1.40am to treat the three injured patients.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious head injuries.

The other man, who is in his 50s was taken to Caboolture Hospital with head injuries with all patients in a stable condition.

The attackers are still on the run after stealing a black Holden Commodore from the scene.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
caboolture crime hammer rampage

Just In

    1200 students in isolation

    1200 students in isolation
    • 6th Mar 2020 10:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police claim Miles pair stole motorbike before serious crash

        premium_icon Police claim Miles pair stole motorbike before serious crash

        Crime POLICE are hoping for anyone with dashcam footage showing the pair on the allegedly stolen motorbike to step forward.

        Man urinates on footpath, asks children for crack

        premium_icon Man urinates on footpath, asks children for crack

        News A Roma man has faced court on a trespassing charge after he entered a residence and...

        OPINION: We agree with the community all the way

        premium_icon OPINION: We agree with the community all the way

        News After hearing what the community had to say, we are fully supportive of residents...

        Drunk man nearly hit by car, exposes buttocks to police

        premium_icon Drunk man nearly hit by car, exposes buttocks to police

        News A ROMA man exposed his bare buttocks to police after he was found so blind drunk he...