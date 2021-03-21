Menu
Two people are in a critical condition after the crash.
At least one killed on Qld roads

by Thomas Morgan, Nilsson Jones
21st Mar 2021 8:18 PM
At least one person has died after several serious accidents on Queensland roads on Sunday.

Two patients were described as being in a critical condition and three more were injured after a serious crash on the D'Aguilar Highway Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Bracalba, west of Caboolture, at 3.47pm.

Two patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service said critical care paramedics were among those at the scene.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the crash involved three vehicles and traffic was heavily impacted.

A second serious crash happened at the intersection of Coonarr and Goodwin roads, Kinkuna. Drivers were warned to avoid the area as the road was blocked following the two-vehicle crash.

Police later confirmed at least one person had died on Queensland roads on Sunday and were to issue details Sunday night. The condition of several other patients had not been released.

More to come.

Originally published as At least one killed on Qld roads

