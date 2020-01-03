‘As skinny as a rat’: Woman's incredible weight gain journey

Krystal Sievers has been on a journey to gain weight after a rude comment.

AN OFFENSIVE comment about Krystal Sievers' weight was the moment she decided to change her life.

The young Sunshine Coast woman was at work when a stranger compared her body to a rodent.

"I was cleaning plates off a table. A lady, probably in her 50s, said 'Honey, do you eat?', she said.

"She said I was as skinny as a rat, and her leg was as big as my whole body."

Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Although it was out of the blue, Krystal was no stranger to input about her appearance.

Weighing just 48kg, the 23-year-old was sick of family and friends telling her she was too skinny.

It was then she embarked on a weight transformation journey of a different kind.

"I always wanted to join the gym but I was too afraid and insecure, because obviously people know what they're doing," she said.

"But six months ago, I just said 'Stuff it, I'm going to do it', so I did."

Despite eating five to six times a day, Krystal wasn't seeing the results she wanted.

It was after she found influencer Tammy Hembrow's fitness app, Tammy Fit, that her new life began.

"You see all these confident people lifting weights and stuff, and you want to give it a go but you don't want to do it wrong," she said.

"Tammy Fit really helped with knowing what workouts to do."

Now weighing 55kg, Krystal said she was more confident than ever before.

"Obviously those comments motivated me more, which is a good thing, because I got better things out of it," she said.

"I definitely feel more confident now, especially going to the beach in a bikini or wearing short shorts and stuff. You can definitely see that."

Although Krystal was inspired to start her fitness journey after the comments, she warned others about the effect they could have.

"People don't stand up for the skinny people when they have insecurities about their bodies, too," she said.

"If you're 50 kilos, it doesn't matter, or if you're 150 kilos, it doesn't matter. Either way, it still hurts if someone says that to you."

The Dietitian Studio owner and accredited practising dietitian Jodie Wilson said she regularly dealt with patients struggling to gain weight.

"As a clinical dietitian within the acute hospital setting, the majority of patients I see are referred for unintentional weight loss and require guidance on weight and muscle mass restoration in the context of their condition, treatment and recovery," she said.

Mrs Wilson said it was "extremely important" for patients to ensure their weight loss or gain journeys were conducted in a safe manner.

"Enlisting the help of your GP, an accredited practising dietitian, exercise physiologist or psychologist will ensure that you and your goals are supported with an individualised, evidenced-based plan that takes into account your personal situation and medical history and not just a one-size-fits-all approach as most fad diets tend to be," she said.

Mrs Wilson urged people to avoid a "quick fix" or fad diets when trying to lose or gain weight.

"Often these diets elicit short-term weight loss that is both unsafe and unsustainable," she said.

"This can lead to an emotional rollercoaster of yoyo dieting, a poor relationship with food and poor self-image rather than the health and vitality they promise."