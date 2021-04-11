Art event, first of its kind to hit Western Downs

The Western Downs Regional Council reached out to local artists looking to attend a new three-day regional arts forum by offering creatives a brand-new bursary program and presenting opportunities.

Hosted in May at the Bunya Mountains, the Arts on Top Regional Arts Forum, is set to draw together artists and industry experts from across Queensland to explore the role of arts in regional communities.

ART: Gallery 107 President Carolyn Tillman and Councillor Kaye Maguire. Pic: Supplied

WDRC community and cultural development councillor, Kaye Maguire said opportunities would be offered to local artists and arts groups to ensure they are given every chance to be involved in the unique cultural experience.

“This event is the first of its kind for our region and is about inspiring local creatives in a beautiful, regional location,” Cr Maguire said.

“It’s important for council to make it as easy as possible for local creatives to get involved in the forum, whether it be through financial support or the opportunity to present at the event.

Ms Maguire said the bursary program offers financial assistance to both individuals and organisations, where applicable, of up to $500 - including the reimbursement of registration fees, travel and accommodation expenses.

ARTS: WDRC is supporting the region's local artists to take part in a new three-day regional arts forum by offering a brand-new bursary program and presenting opportunities. Pic: WDRC

“In partnership with SWQ Regional Arts Services Network, Council is also inviting local artists and groups to be part of the forum by applying to present on day three of the event, a community-based day which focuses on knowledge sharing across the industry,” she said.

“These initiatives allow our local creatives the chance to be involved and play a unique part in an event which will no doubt inspire attendees, leaving them with a new perspective on arts in regional communities.”

Arts on Top is being delivered in partnership with Arts Queensland, South West Queensland Regional Arts Services Network, and the University of Southern Queensland.

The bursary program applications are due Monday, April 19.

To view the program guidelines and find out how to apply, click HERE.