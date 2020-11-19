Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

‘Arsonists’ caught on CCTV around torched business

by Luke Mortimer
19th Nov 2020 1:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

POLICE have released CCTV footage of two alleged offenders stalking around a Gold Coast health spa before and after the business went up in flames earlier this month.

Gold Coast police have also appealed for information about a fire which was "deliberately lit" at Silks brothel at Bundall just six days later, on November 10.

Queensland Police have released CCTV footage showing two alleged offenders at the back of a Mermaid Beach health spa in the early hours of November 4, moments before a fire started at the Cronulla Ave address.
Queensland Police have released CCTV footage showing two alleged offenders at the back of a Mermaid Beach health spa in the early hours of November 4, moments before a fire started at the Cronulla Ave address.


The video released by police in relation to the fire at Body Cleanse Studio at Mermaid Beach on November 4 shows two "offenders" at the rear of the spa moments before and after the fire started at the Cronulla Ave address.

Two people in bike helmets carrying backpacks are seen using a garbage bin to scramble over a fence.

Emergency services were called to Body Cleanse about 3.45am after smoke was seen rising from the premises.

One of the people linked to the Mermaid Beach fire scaling a fence.
One of the people linked to the Mermaid Beach fire scaling a fence.

The blaze was extinguished soon after, but the building was badly damaged.

Police said in a statement preliminary investigations indicated the fire was deliberately lit in multiple locations inside the spa.

Meanwhile, officers investigating the fire at Silks on Upton St have appealed for dashcam footage and for any witnesses to come forward.

Two people linked to the Mermaid Beach fire.
Two people linked to the Mermaid Beach fire.

Police and other emergency services workers were called to the fire about 4.30am after smoke was seen coming from the building.

The brothel was engulfed in flames when police arrived and a crime scene was established.

Early investigations indicated the fire was deliberately lit inside the brothel.

Police have noted that two large barrels were found near the entrance of Silks.

Investigators believe motorists who were driving along Upton St, Racecourse Dr or Crombie Ave between 4am-4:45am on November 10 may have more information.

A second person linked to the Mermaid Beach fire scaling the fence.
A second person linked to the Mermaid Beach fire scaling the fence.

The area includes industrial depots and police believe a number of truck and delivery drivers may have been in the area.

Investigators have urged anyone who may know more about the spa fire or the brothel fire to contact police.

Originally published as 'Arsonists' caught on CCTV around torched business

More Stories

arson arsonists crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gas companies address mystery ‘explosion’

        Premium Content Gas companies address mystery ‘explosion’

        News MULTIPLE gas companies have responded to Western Downs residents’ concerns of a well ‘explosion’.

        NAB branches across south west Qld close due to bomb threats

        Premium Content NAB branches across south west Qld close due to bomb threats

        Breaking NATIONAL Australia Banks across the Western Downs, Maranoa, have closed due to a...

        Cause of horrific Taroom fatal revealed

        Premium Content Cause of horrific Taroom fatal revealed

        News HEARTBREAKING scenes unfolded on the Leichhardt Highway after a driver collided...

        Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

        Premium Content Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

        Council News A VITAL water alliance has been struck by the Western Downs Regional Council to...