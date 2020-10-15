Menu
Mongols arrested as police probe execution of notorious bikie Shane Bowden
Crime

Arrests as police turn up heat on bikie slaying

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
15th Oct 2020 1:46 PM
Several Mongols bikies have been arrested as police turn up heat on the gang following the murder of notorious Gold Coast bikie Shane Bowden.

Bowden, who recently rejoined his old gang the Finks after being booted out of the Mongols, was shot dead in an execution style-slaying in the driveway of his Pimpama home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting of former bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Richard Gosling
Police believe his killing may be linked to a bitter feud within the Mongols' Melbourne chapter.

The Courier-Mail understands that at least three Mongols bikies are in the Southport watch-house after being arrested on Thursday as part of what police have described as a separate drug investigation.

Sources say no links have yet been established with the Bowden slaying.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Arrests as police turn up heat on bikie slaying

