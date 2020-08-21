Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ARRESTED: A Chinchilla woman snapped after authorities took her dog. Pic: Supplies
ARRESTED: A Chinchilla woman snapped after authorities took her dog. Pic: Supplies
News

ARRESTED: Woman snapped after authorities took dog

Peta McEachern
21st Aug 2020 9:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 53-YEAR-old Chinchilla woman has allegedly verbally abused and pushed police who were helping council seize a menacing dog.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the woman was placed under arrest at Wheeler St on Wednesday, August 19.

“As a result of the attendance, a disturbance occurred where a female person in her 50s was arrested at the address,” he said.

“The female was charged with obstruct police and public nuisance offences, and is bailed to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court.”

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said after being advised not to interfere, the woman allegeldy became uncooperative and started abusing officers, swearing and pushing at them.

The woman is set to face court on September 17.

chinchilla police obstructing police officer public nuisance western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hammer thrown from ute on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Hammer thrown from ute on Warrego Hwy

        Breaking Police have stopped a vehicle on the Warrego Highway near Miles after an occupant allegedly tossed a hammer at another car.

        Darling Downs renewables zone gets green light

        Premium Content Darling Downs renewables zone gets green light

        Environment THE government has committed to setting up a Darling Downs REZ

        UPDATE: All people in quarantine discharged from motels

        Premium Content UPDATE: All people in quarantine discharged from motels

        News POLICE confirm all quarantine motels in southwest Queensland have been finalised.

        Chinchilla house raided during drug investigation

        Premium Content Chinchilla house raided during drug investigation

        News A woman in her 20s is facing multiple drug charges