ARRESTED: Woman snapped after authorities took dog

ARRESTED: A Chinchilla woman snapped after authorities took her dog. Pic: Supplies

A 53-YEAR-old Chinchilla woman has allegedly verbally abused and pushed police who were helping council seize a menacing dog.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the woman was placed under arrest at Wheeler St on Wednesday, August 19.

“As a result of the attendance, a disturbance occurred where a female person in her 50s was arrested at the address,” he said.

“The female was charged with obstruct police and public nuisance offences, and is bailed to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court.”

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said after being advised not to interfere, the woman allegeldy became uncooperative and started abusing officers, swearing and pushing at them.

The woman is set to face court on September 17.