ARRESTED: Juvenile caught in Chinchilla yard charged. Pic: Supplied
ARRESTED: Juvenile caught in Chinchilla yard charged

Peta McEachern
4th Jan 2021 4:14 PM
A 17-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after he was allegedly caught trespassing through a Chinchilla resident’s yard.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the teen was arrested at 11.30am on Sunday, January 3, after he had allegedly entered the private property on Glasson St.

“He has been charged with trespassing, and multiple breaches of bail,” he said.

After being remanded in custody, the teen was set to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on Monday, January 4.

