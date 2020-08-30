Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ARRESTED: Drunken man takes on security at the Chinchilla Club Hotel. Pic: Peter Ristevski
ARRESTED: Drunken man takes on security at the Chinchilla Club Hotel. Pic: Peter Ristevski
News

ARRESTED: Drunken man takes on security at Club Hotel

Peta McEachern
30th Aug 2020 2:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FRIDAY night beers at the Club Hotel ended badly for an intoxicated man, who fired up after being cut-off and then fought with security guards who were trying to remove him from the premises.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the local man is now facing five alleged charges and a date with court.

“He was refused service due to his level of intoxication… a scuffle then broke out with security guards,” he said.

“Police were called, and he was subsequently arrested.”

The spokesman said the man will be facing Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date on the following alleged charges; common assault, obstruct police, contravene the direction of an order, failure to leave a licenced premises, and public nuisance.

The incident occurred at 11.40pm, August 28.

chinchilla police club hotel arrest club hotel chinchilla common assault charge drunken behaviour failing to leave licensed venue obstructing a police officer public nuisance queensland police service

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPGRADE: Western Downs town appreciates fresh new look

        Premium Content UPGRADE: Western Downs town appreciates fresh new look

        Community THE council collaborated with two community groups on the project.

        FUNDING: $100k for Western Downs to tackle drought

        Premium Content FUNDING: $100k for Western Downs to tackle drought

        News COMMUNITY groups in Chinchilla, Warra, and Moonie are set to receive over $100k.

        New COVID restrictions in place for Western Downs

        Premium Content New COVID restrictions in place for Western Downs

        News DARLING Downs health said tighter COVID-19 restrictions will be implemented in the...

        How coronavirus changed region’s Seniors Month celebrations

        Premium Content How coronavirus changed region’s Seniors Month celebrations

        Community BUT the virus didn’t stop the community from recognising their favourite seniors.