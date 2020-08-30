ARRESTED: Drunken man takes on security at Club Hotel

FRIDAY night beers at the Club Hotel ended badly for an intoxicated man, who fired up after being cut-off and then fought with security guards who were trying to remove him from the premises.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the local man is now facing five alleged charges and a date with court.

“He was refused service due to his level of intoxication… a scuffle then broke out with security guards,” he said.

“Police were called, and he was subsequently arrested.”

The spokesman said the man will be facing Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date on the following alleged charges; common assault, obstruct police, contravene the direction of an order, failure to leave a licenced premises, and public nuisance.

The incident occurred at 11.40pm, August 28.