ARRESTED: Chinchilla police arrest alleged car thief

More than 24 hours and 500 kilometres after a car was stolen from Rockhampton, Chinchilla police arrested a young man and located the stolen VW Station Wagon hidden in the yard of a Chinchilla address.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the stolen car was involved in an evade, taking off from Chinchilla police at 11.40am, on Wednesday, February 10.

the spokesman said the car was later located at about 2.40pm in the back yard of a home on Russell St, and a 41-year-old Chinchilla man has been charged.

Investigations are continuing.

Earlier 130pm:

Car thieves are on the prowl in Chinchilla after arriving in town in a stolen vehicle from Rockhampton prompting police to issue a warning to residents to lock up.

It is believed a car stolen 500km away from a Rockhampton home more than 24 hours ago was spotted in Chinchilla about midday, prompting local police to warn residents to lock up as the thieves may be looking for a fresh getaway car.

A Chinchilla Police spokesman said residents should remain vigilant in locking their cars and homes.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the grey VW Station Wagon was stolen from a Telford St address at The Range on Tuesday morning, February 9.