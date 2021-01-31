Menu
NIGHT OUT GONE BAD: An alleged unruly and abusive Dalby man has a date with the courthouse after his night out with mates ended with him in handcuffs. Pic: Supplied
Crime

ARRESTED: Abusive Dalby man cops mace to face

Peta McEachern
31st Jan 2021 5:30 AM
A night out at a Dalby pub ended with a young man copping a bout of mace to his face after he continuously abused and wrestled with police officers.

On Friday, January 29, a Dalby police spokesman said officers were going about their night when a 19-year-old Dalby man allegedly began hurling abuse at officers from a taxi.

The spokesman said the altercation resulted in the local being arrested, although he tried to wrestle free from officers.

Later at the station the spokesman said the man continued to be abusive towards police and mace had to be deployed when he again wrestled with officers.

In February the young man will be fronting Dalby Magistrate Court for public nuisance and obstructing police.

