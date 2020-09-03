Arrest warrant out for alleged car thief
THE Chinchilla Magistrates Court called for Michael William Blundell to come into the courtroom three times to no avail – he was nowhere to be found.
Blundell is facing 12 charges, which read as follows: five charges of enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence, two charges of unlawful use of a vehicle, two wilful damage charges, two stealing charges, and one charge of receiving tainted property.
Due to Blundell’s failure to appear in court on Thursday, Aught 3, Magistrate Tracy Mossop issued a warrant for his arrest.