Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NO SHOW: Michael William Blundell who is facing 12 alleged charges, failed to show up to the Chinchilla Magistrates Court. Pic: Supplied
NO SHOW: Michael William Blundell who is facing 12 alleged charges, failed to show up to the Chinchilla Magistrates Court. Pic: Supplied
News

Arrest warrant out for alleged car thief

Peta McEachern
3rd Sep 2020 1:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Chinchilla Magistrates Court called for Michael William Blundell to come into the courtroom three times to no avail – he was nowhere to be found.

Blundell is facing 12 charges, which read as follows: five charges of enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence, two charges of unlawful use of a vehicle, two wilful damage charges, two stealing charges, and one charge of receiving tainted property.

Due to Blundell’s failure to appear in court on Thursday, Aught 3, Magistrate Tracy Mossop issued a warrant for his arrest.

break and enter charge break and enter chinchilla chinchilla magistrates court chinchilla stolen car magistrate tracy mossop michael william blundell receiving tainted property unlawful use of motor vehicle wilful damage charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Dalby house fire under investigation

        Premium Content UPDATE: Dalby house fire under investigation

        News THE cause of a devastating house fire is still being looked into by police.

        REVEALED: Most dangerous roads in the Western Downs

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most dangerous roads in the Western Downs

        Rural NAMED: Four Western Downs roads best known for their crashes.

        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in...

        Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        Premium Content Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        News “This has obvious impacts for many including hospital staff"