Arrest warrant out for alleged car thief

NO SHOW: Michael William Blundell who is facing 12 alleged charges, failed to show up to the Chinchilla Magistrates Court. Pic: Supplied

THE Chinchilla Magistrates Court called for Michael William Blundell to come into the courtroom three times to no avail – he was nowhere to be found.

Blundell is facing 12 charges, which read as follows: five charges of enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence, two charges of unlawful use of a vehicle, two wilful damage charges, two stealing charges, and one charge of receiving tainted property.

Due to Blundell’s failure to appear in court on Thursday, Aught 3, Magistrate Tracy Mossop issued a warrant for his arrest.