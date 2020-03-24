Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Australian Army has been tasked with helping the NT Police man the Territory’s borders.
The Australian Army has been tasked with helping the NT Police man the Territory’s borders.
News

Army brought in to man NT borders

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
24th Mar 2020 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Australian Army will on Monday send out troops to man the Territory's borders as the country cracks down on interstate travel.

These will be small teams, helping police on the ground.

The ADF's role will be to set up camps at the checkpoints and provide medical assistance to conduct checks of people entering the NT.

From 4pm Tuesday, anyone who enters the NT will be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days or face a hefty fine of up to $62,800.

There will be exemptions for a limited group of people responsible for providing goods and essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

All people considering travelling to the Northern Territory are strongly urged to reconsider the necessity for their travel.

All arrivals including Territory residents will be screened and, if deemed a non-essential visitor, will be told to self-isolate.

Arrival forms must be completed for everyone entering the Territory, including visitors and essential services.

Originally published as Army brought in to man NT borders

More Stories

army borders coronavirus northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Easy explainer: How to access coronavirus cash payments

        premium_icon Easy explainer: How to access coronavirus cash payments

        Information From $750 payments, to the $550 coronavirus supplement and help for small businesses, here’s how you can access the Federal Government’s stimulus measures.

        ‘My girl could die’: Chinchilla mum keeps kids home from school

        premium_icon ‘My girl could die’: Chinchilla mum keeps kids home from...

        News A Western Downs mother of four won’t be sending her kids to school this week...

        What will be closed and open in Chinchilla from today

        premium_icon What will be closed and open in Chinchilla from today

        News DOZENS of southwest Queensland businesses will close at noon today after the...

        Queenslanders told ‘stay in your suburb’

        Queenslanders told ‘stay in your suburb’

        Health but by-elections and council elections will still go ahead