Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been shot dead by police in Hobart.
A man has been shot dead by police in Hobart.
Crime

Armed man shot dead by police

18th Feb 2020 4:15 AM

A man who allegedly threatened police before driving a car at officers has been shot dead in Hobart.

A Tasmania Police spokesperson said authorities responded to a report about an "armed man acting aggressively and making threats" at a property in Brighton, north of Hobart, shortly before 8pm on Monday.

The 38-year-old man is alleged to have driven at police who discharged their firearm, the spokesperson said in a statement.

"(He) died after being shot," it read.

A full Professional Standards investigation is underway.

The man's family, those present and all emergency services workers involved will be offered counselling and support following the incident, according to police.

Road closures are in place at the intersections of Tea Tree Road and Ford Road and Tea Tree Road and Midland Highway as a result of the incident.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks hobart police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’re not taking the Kingswood!’

        premium_icon ‘You’re not taking the Kingswood!’

        Motoring Ted Bullpitt must be spinning in his grave – but it is too late for him to tell the boss of General Motors: “You’re not taking the Kingswood!”

        Business owner in court over Facebook threat

        premium_icon Business owner in court over Facebook threat

        News A CHINCHILLA businessman who sent a threatening message to staff at the Chinchilla...

        BMO communications manager to run for councillor

        premium_icon BMO communications manager to run for councillor

        News Why Megan James wants to become a part of the Western Downs Regional Council.

        REVEALED: Wedding hotspots on the Western Downs

        premium_icon REVEALED: Wedding hotspots on the Western Downs

        News The Western Downs region is a picture perfect place to host your big day.