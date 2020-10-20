Menu
INCOMING: Areas of Western Downs set for 80ml drenching. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

Areas of Western Downs set for 80ml drenching

Peta McEachern
20th Oct 2020 5:22 PM
BATTEN down the hatches and prepare your home for wild weather as a slow-moving trough is likely to hit the Western Downs tomorrow afternoon, bringing with it severe storms, hail, and damaging winds.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Rikus Lombard said the Western Downs will be smack bang in the middle the system which might bring steady rainfall to the region for days on end.

“The Western Downs will be in the middle of the system over the next few days,” he said.

“For those under a storm, they could receive at least 60ml under the right cloud… and 20 to 30ml elsewhere.

“Tomorrow afternoon there is a greater risk of storms, and that will increase into the evening, bring hail, wind, and heavy rainfall.

Mr Lombard said the same is likely for Thursday, although the system will be intensifying over the weekend as the trough meets with a front that is currently further south.

“Up to 80ml can be expected, the rain will be consistent as the system isn’t moving fast,” he said.

In Chinchilla on Wednesday, October 21, there’s a 70 per cent chance of rain, and the same for the following Thursday.

After a slight reprieve on Friday October 23, the rain is set to hit again on Saturday and Sunday.

