Evicted? ... Samantha Armytage and David Koch during filming at the Channel 7 studio in Martin Place earlier this year.
News

Are Kochie and Sam on the market?

by Michael Morrow
28th Jan 2020 1:19 PM

SUNRISE stars were left stunned this morning after news their Martin Place studios were up for sale.

Kochie broke the story to Sam and Nat saying the building, at number 52 Martin Place, was on the market, along with the show.

"Sunrise is for sale" he joked.

The sale of the building is expected to be the biggest office deal of the year, likely to sell in the coming weeks for around $520 million.

 
 

Armytage jokingly questioned whether or not they would be "evicted" from their central location.

In a statement released to Newscorp, Channel Seven's General Manager of News and Public Affairs, David Porter said "Although the building is up for sale, I can confirm we are not looking for buyers for our breakfast program. Australia already owns it."

 
 

"Seven has a long-term lease and we are committed to our city studio. It's not just brekky central for Sunrise, it's our national hub for news and investigations. We've also become a landmark attraction for viewers and tourists - we're even a stop on Sydney's daily backpacker tour. We had a good relationship with the old building owner and look forward to meeting the new one," he added.

Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell also confirmed Australia's number one breakfast program is not for sale.

"Sunrise is a national icon, and it will not be sold. It will not fall into foreign hands. It will remain proudly Australian. It's as ridgy didge as you can get."

 

Sunrise has been broadcasting from its city digs since August 2004, after a move from the station's former headquarters in Epping.

The Martin Place location has hosted some of the biggest acts in the world, including Justin Bieber and One Direction.

The show made international headlines in 2010 after thousands of crazed fans turned up for an exclusive performance by the Biebs.

 
 
 
 
 
 

