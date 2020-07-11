Menu
More than 50 vehicles were turned away by police at two of southwest Queensland’s border crossings yesterday.
Approx 800 travellers crossed through southwest borders, here’s how many were denied

Georgie Adams
11th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
MORE than 50 vehicles were turned away by police at two of southwest Queensland’s border crossing on the first day of the state opening its roads to travellers from other states.

Queensland’s borders opened at 12pm yesterday without restrictions, besides to anyone who has returned from overseas, Victoria or has been in a COVID hotspot in the past 14 days.

Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group said police officers at Mungindi and Hebel crossing saw a significant number of people crossing into Queensland.

“Friday saw a significant increase in border crossings in the southwest, with approximately 800 vehicles crossing at Mungindi and Hebel between 12-5pm,” he said.

“More than 50 vehicles were turned around due to having come from a hotspot.

“The work being conducted at the border by the Queensland Police Service and Australian Defence Force has been a significant factor in Queensland’s success in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

Insp Vine said the latest changes mean anyone who has been to a COVID hotspot, which is currently the entire state of Victoria in the preceding 14 days will not be allowed entry into Queensland at all.

“There are a small number of exceptions, including Queensland residents but they will need to enter mandatory quarantine if they have returned from a hotspot,” he said.

“It’s likely we will see an increase in travellers to Roma and surrounding communities with border restrictions eased which will be a positive step forward for our economic recovery.”

