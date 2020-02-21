Menu
News

APPROVED: Chinchilla to receive off-leash dog park

Meg Gannon
21st Feb 2020 5:00 PM
CHINCHILLA’S dogs will never be happier this year, thanks to a long-awaited new attraction that received the green light this week.

Dogs will soon have their day in Chinchilla, with Western Downs Regional Council endorsing an amendment to the local law to allow a new off-leash dog park in the community.

The endorsement follows community consultation undertaken in November and December on the proposed location of the new facility and its features.

Western Downs Regional Council Community and Liveability General Manager Jodie Taylor said the new facility would provide a new opportunity for people to head outdoors and enjoy their local community.

“Following the success of the Dalby Off-Leash Park, Council allocated funding under the 2019/20 Council Budget to deliver a similar facility in Chinchilla, and we are now progressing those plans,” Mrs Taylor said.

“We know pets are a much-loved part of the family and off-leash areas give dog owners the opportunity to come together and exercise their pets safely and securely.

“The park will be located at Old Bees Park on Tara Road and will be constructed similarly to the Dalby Off-Leash Park, with 1500mm high fencing, two gate entry area, dog watering station and double gates for maintenance access.

“We are committed to enhancing the liveability of the region and offering new and exciting facilities for the community to enjoy, and we thank the community for its feedback.”

