APPROVED: 1200+ room Miles worker camp to go ahead

DEVELOPMENT: A multi million-dollar development of 1292 accommodation units for the resource sector is set to go ahead in Miles. Pic: Supplied

An almost decade long ambition to build a multimillion-dollar accommodation complex in Miles is one step closer to reality after the Western Downs Regional Council extended a company’s expired Material Change of Use application.

Since 2013, Room2move have planned to build 1292 non-resident workforce accommodation units (Archers Accommodation Village), at 100 Laycock Road in the booming town of Miles.

The development was projected to support the local economy by employing Western Downs construction companies and hiring 70 staff members to run the facility.

At an ordinary council meeting on Wednesday, March 17, councillors voted in favour to extend the currency period of the existing Material Change of Use/approval of the accommodation for 6 months – which is set to expire on July 26, 2021.

In 2019 the council declined to extend an approval by 12 months, because they felt the town was experiencing a lull on the back of the 2010 mining boom.

Although, Room2move successfully challenged the council’s decision at the Land Court on July 26. 2019.

The court ruled the application would be extended to July 26, 2020 - which is the time from when the new application was recently extended by 6 months.

Major towns across the Western Downs, including Miles, had been experiencing a housing shortage since the pandemic began influencing the housing market in late 2020 as more city dwellers began to move to regional Queensland.

It is likely Room2move’s non-resident units would have released some housing pressure in Miles, especially with multiple major energy projects being built near the town during 2021, which has brought thousands of workers to the region.

In late 2019, Room2move had already spent $10m on development aspects of the project including; land acquisition, town planning, architectural and initial site works, central facilities, utility upgrades and engineering designs.