Appointments now available for women’s health clinics

DARLING Downs Health Service mobile women’s health nurse Ms Barbara Milne will visit a variety of locations next month to conduct free health clinics.

Mobile Women’s Health clinics offer a range of services including cervical screening tests, breast awareness, sexual health testing and advice for issues such as continence, menopause, family planning, contraception and general wellbeing.

The service is confidential and available to all women.

Ms Milne said it was important for women to prioritise their health and make time for regular check-ups and tests.

“As women we often put the health and wellbeing of our loved ones ahead of our own needs,” she said.

“Our clinics are an easy, fuss-free way to ensure all of your health tests are up-to-date as well as an opportunity to seek help for anything of concern.”

Ms Milne said with changes to the cervical screening program that came into effect in 2017, most women didn’t need to have as many tests performed.

“Regular cervical screening tests are the best protection against cervical cancer,” she said.

“It’s a simple procedure to check the health of the cervix, and for some women it only needs to be done every five years.”

Upcoming clinics will be held at the following locations: