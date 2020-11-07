Menu
SUPPORT: Rural Financial Counselling Service grant funding applications are now open for providers.Pic: Supplied
APPLY NOW: Rural counselling applications open for providers

Peta McEachern
7th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
RURAL Financial Counselling Service grant applications are now open to provide rural financial counselling services in regional communities from July 2021 to June 2024.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the Australian Government was strongly committed to the Rural Financial Counselling Service.

“Financial counselling provides the best pathway to financial wellbeing and resilience for Australian primary producers who are experiencing hardship,” Mr Littleproud said.

“We are investing $61.9 million through an open competitive grant round to deliver better RFCS services to primary producers.

“I am confident that we will see a strong field of applicants from the financial counselling sector apply to deliver this vital service to rural communities.

“The program has been refocused and streamlined to enable counsellors to drive client outcomes—whether it’s getting the family out of financial crisis, bringing the business back to profitability or supporting a dignified exit from the industry.

“The improved program will empower clients to take control of their financial decisions and grow their knowledge and skills, so that they become self-reliant and better prepared to deal with challenges in the future.”

The RFCS is jointly funded by the Australian, state and territory governments.

To view the grant guidelines or to apply, visit: https://www.communitygrants.gov.au/grants/ruralfinancialcounsellingservice

