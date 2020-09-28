APPLY NOW: 20 Western Downs apprenticeships up for grabs

APPLY NOW: Western Downs Regional Council is on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to kick start their career with a traineeship or apprenticeship next year. Picture: WDRC

UP TO 20 apprenticeships and traineeships are on offer for those in the Western Downs who are keen to dive into the workforce in 2021.

Western Downs Regional Council have opened applications this morning for positions to begin in February next year.

Council spokesman for Finance, Corporate Services and Business Strategy councillor Ian Rasmussen said these positions offered the perfect opportunity for people looking to dive into the workforce.

“In many positions these days, employers are looking for people who have experience and a qualification so that’s exactly what our positions offer – making them the perfect opportunity for first time job seekers,” he said.

“We’re committed to ensuring we can provide as many local jobs for our people as possible and these positions are great as they encourage school leavers to stay and work in the region.

“From business and IT to construction and water treatment, we have a wide range of traineeships and apprenticeships available including opportunities for those who identify as having a disability.

First year diesel fitter apprentice Harry Turner said he was enjoying the opportunity of learning and working with council.

“I chose an apprenticeship with council because I could stay in my hometown and I’ll be able to complete my qualification which is a good step forward for my career,” he said.

“What I’ve enjoyed most about my apprenticeship this year has been working on such a wide variety of machinery, from small to big, and also the atmosphere in the workshop.”

Council’s apprenticeships and traineeships include the following positions, with applications closing Friday 16 October:

Business Trainee (Chinchilla, Dalby, Miles, Tara)

Civil Construction Trainee (Chinchilla, Dalby, Miles, Tara, Wandoan)

Water Operations Trainee (Chinchilla, Dalby)

Parks & Open Spaces Apprentice (Chinchilla, Dalby)

Information Technology Trainee (Dalby)

Diesel Fitter Apprentice (Tara)

Kickstart Disability Trainee (Regional)

To apply for these positions, head to this link here.