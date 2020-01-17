Applications now open for the next round of funding

ARE you part of a community group in the Western Downs who could use a little extra funding? Western Downs Regional Council’s next round of grants and funding is now open for applications.

Community and Cultural Development spokeswoman Councillor Kaye Maguire said the funding provided a leg-up to the region’s community groups, who deliver vital services to the region.

“Our community groups do fantastic work right across the Western Downs, and council is committed to supporting their initiatives and programs that help strengthen community ties,” Ms Maguire said.

“Council offers several grants and funding programs each year including dedicated programs for Local Events, Community Activation, and Community Projects, as well as a Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF), which is delivered in partnership with the State Government.

“These grants are designed to support a wide range of initiatives and programs driven by our groups for the benefit of our community and can cover anything from regional Christmas celebrations to playground or facility upgrades, as well as support for projects and initiatives that enhance our vibrant culture.

“Just recently council allocated $9000 to the Grow Glenmorgan Inc to establish a not-for-profit entity to support economic growth in the community.

“As part of the last round, council also provided several thousand dollars to various community groups to host their Christmas and New Year celebrations, as well as support for local groups to improve their facilities for the benefit of the community.”

Ms Maguire said WDRC is always eager to learn from the community on how they can make the Western Downs an even better place to live, and encourages groups to get in touch to find out how council can support them.

Applications for the latest round of competitive grants and funding (between $2000 and $10,000) close on February 4. For more information about Council’s community grants and RADF programs, phone 1300 COUNCIL (268 624) or visit wdrc.qld.gov.au.

Other funding opportunities for smaller projects are available throughout the year.