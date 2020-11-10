Apple’s world-first change revealed

Apple is just hours away from unveiling a groundbreaking change to its MacBook range that will change how fans around the world use their laptops forever.

Apple is just hours away from unveiling a groundbreaking change to its MacBook range that will change how fans around the world use their laptops forever.

It is the biggest change to happen to Apple computers in years, and it will arrive as MacBooks are in greater demand than ever.

Apple is expected to unveil its first computer using an Apple silicon chip in an event streamed from its Cupertino headquarters at 5am AEDT on Wednesday, heralding the start of a new era for Macs.

And the launch is likely to fuel even more computing purchases before Christmas, with sales of computers rising almost 15 per cent already this year, and one in four Australians buying devices to help them work from home.

Apple's big reveal follows a preview of the news at its Worldwide Developers Conference this year, where chief executive Tim Cook confirmed long-time rumours that the company was developing its own computer chips.

Apple said it expects to add its own chips to all Macs within two years.

"With its powerful features and industry-leading performance, Apple silicon will make the Mac stronger and more capable than ever," Mr Cook said.

"I've never been more excited about the future of the Mac."

Apple has used Intel chips to power Mac computers since 2006, and will move all of its devices to its own chips over the next two years. Apple iPhones, iPads, and Watches already use ARM-based chips.

The company promises the new Apple components will deliver more power and better battery performance to its computers.

And the company may have timed its run well. Global computer shipments jumped by 14.6 per cent in the third quarter of the year, IDC reported, to more than 81.3 million laptops, desktops and workstation computers.

IDC mobile device trackers research manager Jitesh Ubrani said demand was approaching "record levels in some cases" but and would continue to rise next year.

"Had the market not been hampered by component shortages, notebook shipments would have soared even higher during the third quarter as market appetite was yet unsatiated," he said.

Demand for technology during the coronavirus pandemic is similarly high in Australia, with a Deloitte survey of 2000 Australians in June and July finding 26 per cent of respondents had purchased a new digital device, with laptops, smartphones and TVs the most popular items.

Nine per cent of those surveyed had bought a new laptop since the pandemic took hold in March, while six per cent bought a new tablet, and five per cent a new desktop computer.

"We may technically be in a recession but consumers appear to be spending on the devices that help them feel connected," Deloitte national telecommunications lead Peter Corbett said.

Apple is currently the fifth biggest computer maker in Australia, according to Gartner, with 7.2 per cent of the market.

Originally published as Apple's world-first change revealed