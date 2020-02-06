Appeal date set for convicted child rapist

Rogelio Acosta Ruiz was convicted of raping a young girl in Mackay. He has since been released from custody.

A DATE has been set for the appeal against a Mackay child rapist handed what has been labelled a lenient penalty.

And a lawyer for the victim's family is pushing to have the Philippines-born offender kicked out of the country.

Rogelio Acosta Ruiz's vile conduct against an eight-year-old girl known to him resulted in a three-year jail term to be suspended after 12 months.

Because he had already spent 277 days in custody by the time he was sentenced in November last year, his release date was set for early this month.

A spokesman for Queensland Corrective Services said there was no one by the name of Rogelio Acosta Ruiz "under the supervision or in the custody of Queensland Corrective Services".

Ruiz, a married man, walked into the child's home, made her put his penis in her mouth and told her to "think of it like a lollipop".

He also touched her inappropriately and made her touch him. She told him "no" on at least one occasion.

The little girl washed her mouth out in a sink after the assault and he told her not to tell anyone.

Ruiz pleaded guilty to the oral rape and indecent treatment of a child under 12, which occurred in Mackay in the second half of 2017.

A lawyer for the child's family, Katherine Cora, has started a Change.Org petition to have Ruiz's Australian citizenship revoked in light of his offending.

"We need to set a benchmark to all immigrants that you cannot come to Australia, become a citizen, benefit from out great country and commit such a horrific crime against one of our children and get away with it," the petition reads.

"We need to get as many signatures to reach out to Immigration Ministers Hon Peter Dutton and Hon David Coleman to consider our application to take away Ruiz's Australian citizenship.

"We need to take a stand, protect our children and revoke this monster's Australian citizenship.

"One less paedophile off the street is a step forward to a safer community."

After the sentence was handed down a petition to have the sentence appealed garnered thousands of signatures and the support of political leaders.

In December Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath confirmed the sentence would be appealed for being "manifestly unjust".

The case was briefly mentioned in the Queensland Court of Appeal in Brisbane.

The appeal was listed for a date in mid-April.