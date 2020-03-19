‘Apocalyptic’: Virus ban decimates popular strip club

This strip club has traded through the floods and storms - but they’ve never seen anything like the first night of the coronavirus ban.

This strip club has traded through the floods and storms - but they’ve never seen anything like the first night of the coronavirus ban.

The OPERATOR of Brisbane's newest mega strip club said her first night of trade under Australia's new ban on gatherings of 100 people or more was "apocalyptic".

The Grosvenor Topless Bar and Strip Club only reopened in Fortitude Valley three weeks ago after a year-long closure.

The venue's managing director Jasmine Robson said business had been fine since the relaunch last month.

"From what other clubs have said, they're definitely down," she said.

"But as of yesterday, it was Apocalyptic."

Of the 150 strippers on her books, Ms Robson said she had 20 of them in the venue last night along with five topless barmaids, security and management.

But even with patrons, the club came in well under 100 people.

"We would've been lucky to have 20 guys through the door when normally we would have 300 on a Wednesday," she said.

"People are in fear for their life. I think people think Australia is closed for business already.

"It's absolutely harrowing. It's surreal."

Tia and Angel with Jasmine Robson. (Image AAP/Steve Pohlner)

Ms Robson said The Grosvenor - even at its previous location on George St - had never had so few people in the club.

"Never. Even when we've had catastrophic storms and disastrous floods, there were still a lot more people in the venue," she said.

Customers who did show up last night thought the nation's response to the virus was an overreaction.

"They're just saying that the Valley and the city is a ghost town and it's sad and over the top," she said.

Ms Robson said the club is the largest in the southern hemisphere so it was easy to practise social distancing.

"We've always had strict hygiene in place but even moreso now," she said.

"I've got sanitiser everywhere and we have temperature gauges to make sure the customers, the sub-contractors and the staff don't have a fever before entering the venue."

The Grosvenor also has air purifying systems, but Ms Robson said the future for those in hospitality is grim.

"I think most hospitality venues will not survive this."

Originally published as 'Apocalyptic': Virus ban decimates popular strip club