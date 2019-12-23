ANZ extends fire relief package nationwide

ANZ has announced a new bushfire relief package for people affected by blazes across the country.

The package involves the possibility to suspend repayment loans, including for credit cards, for up to three months and relief on interest rates.

Fees may also be waived for those who need to restructure business loans or access term deposits early.

Packages had previously been announced only for fire-affected customers in NSW and Queensland.

The bank has also extended special leave for employees volunteering for emergency services, acknowledging they may need to spend more time in the field this year.