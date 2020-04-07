Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
News

Anxiety not a reason to use drugs

Staff writer
7th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

USING cannabis to help with anxiety did not prevent a Proserpine man copping a fine in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Bradley Graham Marshall, 54, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a pipe that had been used, after a search warrant was issued.

"Police executed a search warrant in Proserpine at about 3.05pm, on March 15," Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

"The defendant was detained and questioned. There was 2.7g of cannabis and a water pipe that smelt of burnt cannabis, and two sets of grinders.

"The defendant said he suffered from anxiety and didn't drink alcohol, so he smoked."

The defendant, who was self-represented, said he suffered from anxiety and was on a disability support pension.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said the cannabis was for Marshall's own personal use.

"And there's nothing to suggest otherwise," he said.

He fined Marshall $400 for both offences, with a conviction recorded due to his "previous appearances" in court.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead also ordered that the utensils be forfeited.

More Stories

drug fine possession of dangerous drugs proserpine magistrates court
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New visa rules allow agriculture sector work to continue

        premium_icon New visa rules allow agriculture sector work to continue

        Rural Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the Australian Government have put temporary measures in place to allow important work in the agriculture sector to continue.

        ‘Kick in the guts:’ Fight against Charleville’s cut transport

        premium_icon ‘Kick in the guts:’ Fight against Charleville’s cut...

        News With many of Murweh Shire’s transport services being cancelled, Mayor elect and...

        Number of COVID-19 compliance check fines issued in Roma

        premium_icon Number of COVID-19 compliance check fines issued in Roma

        News ROMA Patrol Inspector Ray Vine has spoken about how many warnings and fines they’ve...

        Two injured after crash with cow

        premium_icon Two injured after crash with cow

        News Two people have been hospitalised.