Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The fallout from the Port Macquarie sex scandal continues for the Canterbury Bulldogs, with another sponsor quitting the club.
The fallout from the Port Macquarie sex scandal continues for the Canterbury Bulldogs, with another sponsor quitting the club.
Sport

Another sponsor deserts Bulldogs after sex scandal

by Phil Rothfield
12th Mar 2020 6:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Canterbury Bulldogs have lost another sponsor in light of the Port Macquarie schoolgirl sex scandal.

MPA, the company that sponsored coach Dean Pay and his staff, announced before Thursday night's Bulldogs game against the Parramatta Eels that they had terminated the deal.

It follows revelations the club lost a $2 million major sponsorship deal with family restaurant chain Rashays earlier this week.

The Bulldogs had been set to announce the Rashays deal on Tuesday, having agreed to terms on a two-year deal.

MPA, which sponsored Bulldogs coach Dean Pay (pictured) and his staff, has pulled out of their deal. Picture: Getty Images
MPA, which sponsored Bulldogs coach Dean Pay (pictured) and his staff, has pulled out of their deal. Picture: Getty Images

Two of the Bulldogs' players, Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor, have been stood down for having consensual sex with two high school girls in Port Macquarie.

"MPA were recently notified by Canterbury Bulldogs management of the off-field allegations relating to two Bulldogs players," MPA said in a statement.

"As a result , MPA terminated our sponsorship agreement with the Canterbury Bulldogs on Wednesday, which was a high performance partnership with the coaching team.

"We are disappointed that circumstances have required this action, however it is imperative that the values we strive for are reflected in the organisations we choose to align with."

canterbury bulldogs corey harawira-naera jayden okunbor sex scandal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs resident wakes up to two stolen cars

        premium_icon Western Downs resident wakes up to two stolen cars

        News Two more cars have been stolen from a Chinchilla residents overnight, adding themselves to a growing list of victims.

        Chinchilla teen selected for acting opportunity in Hollywood

        premium_icon Chinchilla teen selected for acting opportunity in Hollywood

        News THE Chinchilla teen graduate will get to live his dream in LA.

        AMAZING: Town unites to restore child’s grave

        premium_icon AMAZING: Town unites to restore child’s grave

        News Roma was rocked by the murder of Stacey-Ann Tracy

        ‘We need a new mayor’: new candidate vies for top spot

        premium_icon ‘We need a new mayor’: new candidate vies for top spot

        News New mayoral candidate to run for Western Downs council.