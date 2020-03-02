Another fine issued for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island

A THIRD person has been issued with a fine for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island, the Chronicle can exclusively reveal.

Acting Regional Director Marc Dargusch said visitors were being reminded that feeding the animals jeopardised the safety of people and the welfare of the animals.

"Quite simply it is illegal to feed dingoes and last year we announced an increase in fines for anyone caught feeding or approaching dingoes on the island," Mr Dargusch said.

"In January we had two visitors fined for this dangerous behaviour and last week we issued a third fine.

"I understand the natural interest in the dingoes and their appearance.

"However it is important to understand these dingoes have access to food and feeding them interferes with the natural ecological balance.

"Habituating a dingo encourages it to seek out further human handouts and it is at this point they become a danger."

The person involved in the incident was fined $2135.

On-the-spot fines are in place for anyone who intentionally feeds or disturbs a dingo.

With a zero-tolerance approach to ensure tourist safety, rangers will issue fines to anyone found to be interfering, enticing or feeding a dingo.

Last year fines were increased to a minimum $2135 per offence, and a maximum $10,676 per offence.

"We would encourage anyone on the island to work with us and report any negative dingo encounters to our rangers," Mr Dargusch said.

"Our rangers work hard to ensure the safety of our tourists, but it is important we receive important information so they can act on it quickly.

"With dingo breeding season now underway, rangers are hoping anyone who visits the island for the Easter school holidays listens to our advice.

"Dingo breeding season increases their unpredictability and the potential for aggressive behaviour is always a possibility.

"Visitors must never interpret dingo activity as playful. Never mistake this for an opportunity to approach them."