CAR THEFT: A car was stolen from Birkett Street Chinchilla.
Another Chinchilla home victim of car theft

Zoe Bell
29th Apr 2020 12:30 PM
JUST seven days after the last known car was stolen from Chinchilla, more residents have become victim to car theft.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that a white 2019 Holden Captiva was taken from a Birkett street Chinchilla address around 1pm on Monday, April 27.

The spokesperson confirm the car was sitting out the front of the house when it was stolen.

The vehicle has since been located in Bundaberg the following day on April 28.

There no was break enter to steal the car, no charges have been laid and investigations are going.

“It appears the owner and person who took it are known to each other,” the spokesman confirmed.

