ANNOUNCED: When Chinchilla’s traffic lights will be on

LET THERE BE LIGHT: Here’s when you can expect to be stopped at a red light in Chinchilla for the first time in the town’s history. Pic: Supplied

IN A massive milestone for Chinchilla the new set of traffic lights at the Colamba Street intersection are set to light up the heart of the town on Tuesday, September 1.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said first the lights will undergo testing on Friday, 28 August.

"Chinchilla's first set of traffic lights at the Warrego Highway and Colamba Street intersection are expected to be activated on Tuesday, 1 September," he said.

The spokesman said the upgrade is part of the $635 million Warrego Highway Upgrade Program, which is funded 80 per cent by the Federal Government and 20 per cent by the State Government.

"The $19 million Chinchilla open level crossing upgrade and Colamba Street signals project is one of 20 WHUP projects aimed at improving safety and freight efficiency on the Warrego Highway between Toowoomba and west of Miles," he said.

"The Chinchilla highway upgrade is scheduled for completion next month, early September."