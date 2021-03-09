ANNOUNCED: Major project to boost Miles tourism

NEW PROJECT: WDRC announces major project to enhance tourism in Miles. Pic: Supplied

Miles had been dubbed Western Downs’ tourism drawcard as the Western Downs Regional Council plans to inject more funding into the Miles Historical Museum by creating a climbable sign.

The Miles Visitor Information Centre and Historical Village Museum entrance will undergo a makeover to enhance its presence and offer new opportunities for visitors to stop, visit and spend money locally.

Miles Historical Village Museum president Kerry Mulholland said the project would help to strengthen the number of visitors who stop and explore the Museum by making its presence more prominent.

“The Miles Historical Village Museum is one of the top tourist destinations across the Western Downs and this improvement project will only make the visitor experience more appealing,” Mr Mulholland said.

“The Committee continues to look at new ways to improve the Museum and only recently opened our Great Artesian Basin Interpretative Centre, so we’re delighted to see more upgrades to the precinct.”

Tourism, Events, and Regional Promotion councillor Kylie Bourne said the project would give the precinct a more vibrant, modern look with some interactive new features.

“The Miles Historical Village Museum and Visitor Information Centre precinct is a premier tourist landmark in the Western Downs, and this project is about enhancing the experience for travellers and enticing them to stay a little longer in our town,” Mrs Bourne said.

“This exciting project is focused on the main entrance to the precinct and will involve a range of new features including a massive climbable ‘Miles’ sign, which is a similar concept to the Brisbane sign at South Bank.

“The design will also focus on reinvigorating the entry to enhance the overall appearance of the precinct by installing a tower arbour walkway, interpretative signage telling a variety of stories along the arbour walkway, new gardens, bench seating and a water fountain.

“The project will also enhance the Visitor Information Centre including a new entry to the Museum, internal layout redesign and upgrade, new automatic entry doors, and linking up the RV parking with footpaths.”

The project is a part of the councils COVID-19 Recovery Package to secure and create jobs and boost the region’s liveability.