ROADWORKS: There’s an end date in sight for the Chinchilla open level crossing upgrade. Pic: Supplied.
ANNOUNCED: End date revealed for Chinchilla roadworks

Peta McEachern
5th May 2020 12:12 PM
AS PART of a massive $635 million project to upgrade the Warrego Highway by the Federal and State Governments, the Chinchilla Open Level Crossing and Colamba St Signals upgrade is set to be completed this June.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the roadworks are scheduled for completion in June 2020, but did not provide a specific date.

“Progress has been affected by wet weather delays and modifications to the existing drainage to ensure it is safe and efficient,” the spokeswoman said.

“There will be ongoing changes to traffic flow due to construction activities.”

“We thank motorists and the local community for their patience and understanding during the delivery of these important safety upgrades which will result in a safer and more efficient flow of traffic through Chinchilla.”

In February, a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the new highway surface will create less noise for residents and improve the safety of the busy intersection.

“The intersection will be altered to reduce the amount of traffic conflicts by limiting the number of access points to the highway - these measures will improve safety at this busy intersection,” the spokesman said.

“The traffic signals at the Warrego Highway and Colamba Street intersection will also ensure a smoother and safer flow of traffic.”

The $19 million upgrade will see the highway widened to four lanes with dedicated turning lanes and a Queensland Rail crossing with boom gates.

Once completed, the Warrego Highway Upgrade Program is set to benefit the region’s agriculture, tourism, and resource industries, boosting economic growth.

