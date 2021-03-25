Ann Leahy weighs in on women’s issues

Minister Ann Leahy pictured during Question Time at the Queensland Parliament, Brisbane 17th of March 2020. Ministers are sitting one seat apart due to the spread of Coronavirus (Covid 19). (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Politicians from both sides of the table banded together to support a motion in the Queensland Parliament to condemn harassment and assault of women across the state, and to support the right for them to feel safe in their own homes.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk moved the motion on March 24, noting the thousands of women who attended the March 4 Justice rallies.

And with strong bipartisan support of the motion, LNP Member for Warrego Ann Leahy delivered a speech on that day, describing the situation in Canberra as “disappointing”.

“There needs to be much more respect for others—for men and women—in our communities,” Ms Leahy said.

“ There is a solution that will however be achieved by women and men working together respectfully for better outcomes.”

Ms Leahy is the first woman to hold the rural seat of Warrego since its inception in 1865.

She acknowledged the women who participate in campaigns, advocate for women’s rights, and call out inappropriate behaviour.

“There are women who every year in my electorate volunteer to raise awareness in our community of violence against women during the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence,” she said.

“These women do not get their names in the paper, but they try to make a difference.

“They do, however, do a tremendous job creating community awareness about the issues that impact women and how change can happen.”

She gave a special mention to the Roma and Dalby Zonta Clubs and said she’s worked on their campaigns to help eliminate violence against women.

“Time in this debate will not permit me to name them all,” Ms Leahy said in her speech.

“ I specifically want to acknowledge Heather Hall whose unwavering commitment to volunteering over many years for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is just amazing. Heather, your drive and energy is such an inspiration.

“I also want to mention Ree Price, Teresa Bradery, Ninette Johnstone, Wendy Jensen, Sue Sands, Christina Waldron, Megan Devlin and, my dear friend, Kell Freeman.”