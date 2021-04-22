Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and fire crews are investigating whether a blaze that killed several animals in a pet shop was suspicious.
Police and fire crews are investigating whether a blaze that killed several animals in a pet shop was suspicious.
News

Animals die in late-night pet shop blaze

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
22nd Apr 2021 10:21 AM

Several animals have died after a pet shop went up in flames in Brisbane's south in what police say may be a suspicious blaze.

Emergency services were called to Kingston Square Shopping Centre in Slacks Creek shortly after 9pm on Wednesday night.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 10.30pm but were set to return to the site on Thursday alongside police, who have declared the area a crime scene.

A police spokesman confirmed there were at least two shops damaged, including a pet shop.

"It would appear there has been the loss of some animals … which is very sad," the spokesman said.

"We have set up a crime scene, and we are investigating whether it is suspicious."

Toxic fumes from the smoke meant police were not able to gain access on Wednesday night.

It's believed the blaze started in a nearby grocery store.

Originally published as Animals die in late-night pet shop blaze

fire pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young woman drove 3x the limit, licence suspended until 2023

        Premium Content Young woman drove 3x the limit, licence suspended until 2023

        Crime A young Western Downs woman saw red and blue in her rear views while driving drunk on a disqualified licence. DETAILS:

        Weapons, blood, brutality: Details emerge of Tara brawl

        Premium Content Weapons, blood, brutality: Details emerge of Tara brawl

        News UPDATE: Weapons, blood, ambulances – Police are continuing their investigation into...

        Meet the team delivering Western Downs news to you

        Meet the team delivering Western Downs news to you

        News Meet your journalist living and working here in the incredible Western Downs...

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Mum becomes third alleged Qld DV murder victim in two months