Angry pub-goer’s ‘disgusting’ public dump

A north Brisbane man who drunkenly defecated outside of the Lawnton Tavern, in full view of both the public and security guards, will have to pay $2000 in fines for the "disgusting" act.

Bradley David Williams, 56, appeared at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday via video link from the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, where he is being kept on remand for unrelated charges.

He pleaded guilty to public nuisance, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, driving without a license and failure to leave a licensed premises.

Lawnton Pub, where the offences took place. Picture: Facebook.

Mr Williams covered his face with his hands when police prosecutor sergeant Graham Turner read the allegations to the court.

According to Sgt Turner, Mr Williams was cut off from service due to drunk and disorderly behaviour at 6.20pm on February 27.

Tavern staff told Mr Williams to leave the premises on several occasions before security finally escorted him from the building.

Once outside, Mr Williams was observed getting into a physical altercation with another pub patron.

The court heard Williams then tried to re-enter the premises to retrieve a key card and was told he was "no longer welcome".

In a fury Williams walked six metres from the door, pulled down his pants and squatted, defecating in full view of the public.

"That's pretty disgusting behaviour," said Magistrate Trevor Morgan.

Police attended the scene in time to witness the confronting behaviour, but when they tried to approach Williams, he told them to "f--k off" and threatened to shoot them.

Williams, who was self-represented, told the court he became upset because he left the tavern without the key he needed.

He was fined $2000 and convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Angry Brisbane pub-goer's 'disgusting' public dump