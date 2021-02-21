Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Anglo stops operations at Moranbah mine after evacuation

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
21st Feb 2021 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Operations at a Moranbah mine have been stopped after an underground incident triggered workers to evacuate the site.

Anglo American management at Moranbah North withdrew workers overnight Saturday "following a change in underground conditions", a company spokeswoman said.

"We withdrew our people as a safety precaution in accordance with our procedures," she said.

Operations were stopped and were yet to resume late Sunday as Anglo American works to understand the nature of the incident in greater detail.

It is understood that will include collecting and analysing gas monitoring data and the mines inspectorate has been notified.

"We are currently taking steps to address the incident, in liaison with the regulator, prior to finalising a further risk assessment with a cross section of the workforce before resuming operations," the Anglo spokeswoman said.

 

The Grosvenor mine conveyor. Picture: Anglo American
The Grosvenor mine conveyor. Picture: Anglo American

"The safety of our workforce remains our priority and we are keeping them closely informed as we work through these technical issues."

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident which occurred overnight Saturday.

Underground mining at Moranbah North started in 1998 and the site currently operates one underground longwall and two development units.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The mine produces five to six million tonnes of hard coking coal per annum.

It is located 16km north of Moranbah.

anglo american editors picks mining news moranbah north moranbah north mine
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEFEATING DRUGS: Calls for ‘Local Action Teams’ in Maranoa

        Premium Content DEFEATING DRUGS: Calls for ‘Local Action Teams’ in Maranoa

        Crime Community organisations in the Maranoa electorate are being asked to join the Federal Government to defeat the scourge of meth and other dangerous drugs in the region.

        Graduate midwives start their Darling Downs health journey

        Premium Content Graduate midwives start their Darling Downs health journey

        Health Sixteen graduate midwives have began their careers across the Darling and Western...

        Creatives head to Bunya Mountains for regional arts forum

        Premium Content Creatives head to Bunya Mountains for regional arts forum

        Community Creatives from across the Western Downs are being given a rare chance to hone their...

        Western Downs literary minds to shine at Words out West

        Premium Content Western Downs literary minds to shine at Words out West

        Community Some of the region’s best storytellers will take centre stage at the upcoming...