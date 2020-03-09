Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Andrew hires ‘formidable’ lawyer to fight FBI

by New York Post
9th Mar 2020 5:12 AM

 

Besieged Prince Andrew has hired Britain's "most formidable" extradition lawyer to protect him against an FBI inquiry into his late billionaire paedophile chum Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York was publicly criticised by US authorities in January for repeatedly failing to co-operate with the ongoing investigation into Epstein's alleged sex crimes, the New York Post reports.

 

He is still so worried about being forced to talk, he is now hiring an "eminent team of lawyers" to "fend off" the FBI, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 60-year-old royal's legal team is led by Clare Montgomery, one of the UK's leading extradition lawyers who has represented world leaders, including former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Ms Montgomery charges $A2000-an-hour and has been described as "the most formidable member of the bar".

 

Prince Andrew also directly hired Gary Bloxsome, a criminal defense solicitor who works international cases - and is a crisis-management specialist. "He's as sharp as a blade, he's absolutely brilliant," one acquaintance said.

Assembling the team shows just how "hugely seriously" the duke is taking the threat of legal moves to make him talk, sources say.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jeffrey epstein law lawyer prince andrew

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        premium_icon World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        News Chris Postle on why he brought his exhibition to the country.

        • 9th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        premium_icon COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        News From offenders involved in a $25k alcohol theft operation, to drunken brawls...

        90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        premium_icon 90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        News Check out the action from the Memorial 9s day held yesterday at Gallas Fox Park.

        One dead after fatal vehicle rollover

        premium_icon One dead after fatal vehicle rollover

        Breaking Paramedics responded to the crash this morning.