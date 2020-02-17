Andrew brazenly ‘groped girls’, says lawyer

Shamed Prince Andrew brazenly 'groped girls' while staying at Jeffrey Epstein's home on 'paedo Island', according to a top prosecutor.

Denise George, Attorney-General of the US Virgin Islands, said the Duke of York never tried to hide his behaviour from staff on Epstein's private island, Little St James, according to The Sun.

Ms George, who is taking legal action against Epstein's $971.5 million estate to prevent his lawyers from 'hiding' his assets, told Vanity Fair: "An employee told me that he saw Prince Andrew on a balcony out at Little St James groping girls right out in the open.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Indigo/Getty Images

"He said he remembered walking up to him and saying, 'Good morning, your Highness.'"

Her claims have fuelled further doubt over on the Prince's choice to remain in contact with the convicted sex offender.

Virginia Roberts accused Epstein of 'forcing' her to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions - the first in London when she was 17, then in New York and during an orgy at the financier's island home.

The Duke of York has denied all her claims, with Buckingham Palace saying: "It is emphatically denied that the Duke had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."

Virginia Giuffre during her BBC Interview regarding Prince Andrew. Picture: BBC

Prince Andrew has strenuously denied claims made by Ms Roberts Giuffre that she slept with him when she was 17.

He has also repeatedly denied having any knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Andrew said he had "no recollection" of meeting her and infamously claimed he was at a Pizza Express in Woking on one of the days they were meant to have had sex, during his car crash BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

Almost 2,000 pages of a lawsuit were released in a defamation case involving Virginia Giuffre, who in 2015 claimed Prince Andrew slept with her three times, and Epstein's ex-lover Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Royal Ascot races some years ago. Picture: Getty Images

He was accused of having a sexual encounter with her when she was 17 in London and New York and a year later at a party on Epstein's private island in the Virgin Islands.

Another document describes an alleged sexual encounter between Ms Giuffre, now 35, and Andrew in a bathtub.

The Duke of York was pictured with his arm around the then 17-year-old's waist at the home of Maxwell in London in 2001 - but the Prince strongly denies the claims.

Disgraced, deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who hosted Prince Andrew on his “paedo island” on a number of occasions. Picture: AAP

All the allegations about Prince Andrew were struck from the court record in 2015.

They were described by the judge as being "immaterial and impertinent".

Buckingham Palace have been approached for comment on the latest claims.

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.