BREAKING: A motorbike has been involved in a crash east of Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied

A TEENAGE boy has been injured in a single vehicle motorbike crash east of Chinchilla, at a private property on Kingaroy Jandowae Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one crew is on scene treating the teen for minor injuries to his hip.

"He is yet to be transported to hospital," she said.



More to come...