Paramedics in Dulacca were called to a patient who had been caught in floodwaters.

AMBULANCE officers were called to an incident on Glynn Avenue, Dulacca this morning, where a vehicle was caught in floodwater.

About 4.40am, paramedics assessed one patient on scene, however, they were uninjured from the incident and did not require further treatment or transport to hospital.

As of about 7.15am, the Warrego Highway at Dulacca has been restricted to high clearance vehicles only, due to flooding.