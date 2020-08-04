Ambos confronted by meth-fuelled man armed with knife and hammer

PARAMEDICS were forced to run for their lives after they arrived at a Woodridge home to find a Harold John Lake moving towards them with a knife in one hand and a hammer in the other.

Lake faced four charges, including two counts of breaching bail, one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of going armed so as to cause fear,at Mitchell Magistrates Court on Monday, August 8.

The court heard emergency services arrived at a Railway Parade home in Woodridge at 3.10am on February 15.

“While outside the address, parked on the street, they observed a male, which was the defendant, come out on the street armed with a kitchen knife in one hand and a hammer in the other walking towards the people there,” police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court.

“The complainants feared for their safety, by the defendant, had driven away from the location to safety.

“On Tuesday 17 March 2020, the defendant voluntarily attended Mitchell station in relation to this matter.

“The defendant stated that he didn’t hurt them as police were attempting to contact ATSILS.”

Police asked if Lake would be willing to conduct a formal interview, but as he was under the influence of ice so no interview was conducted at the time.

Lake’s solicitor Laurie Parker told the court the reason he approached paramedics with a knife and hammer was due to drugs.

“It’s as simple as that,” Mr Parker said.

“He’s run a request of assistance that he’s got this enormous type of attack.

“It doesn’t excuse it, it doesn’t make it any less.”

Lake was found with ice in his possession when he admitted himself to the Roma Hospital for a medical condition.

Mr Parker told the court that Lake tried to call up the police for the address change.

“This man needs to get help with drugs,” he said.

Magistrate Peter Saggers said he was sent to jail for ‘like offending’ in 1996.

“I’ve taken into account that you’ve pleaded guilty for these offences,” the magistrate said.

“You called the ambulance yourself and could you imagine if you were the ambulance man who came to see you?

“You call them because you’re obviously distressed; there’s something wrong.

“They’re coming there to help you, they get there.

“Then you come out and you’ve got the knife - a terrifying thing for them.”

Lake then responded “I was working on my missus’ car at the time.”

Magistrate Saggars then told Lake that he is ‘totally unpredictable’ when using drugs.

Lake then told the court that he didn’t have any drugs at the time.

“But if you had the knife, which you’ve pleaded guilty to, they don’t know what’s going to happen,” Magistrate Saggers rebutted.

“You’ve told Mr Parker today that you do have an issue with drugs and that’s something you want to do something about.”

Lake also pled guilty to breaching bail conditions after his request to change address to Roma was refused, yet did not adhere to the outcome.

Lake pleaded guilty to going armed so as to cause fear and was sentenced to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.

For his two counts of breaching bail condition and possessing a drug, he was slapped with probation for 12 months.

