AMBER ALERT FOR MISSING GIRL, WHO MAY BE AT RISK

AMBER ALERT: The missing 12-year-old girl was last seen at Kennedy St in Kilcoy at 8.30am Thursday. Contributed

THE Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl who went missing from Kennedy Street in Kilcoy at 8.30 this morning who may be at significant risk.

The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance, 155cms tall, with brown hair, is of a medium build and has a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing a Kilcoy State High School uniform which consists of a maroon and white polo shirt and dark blue coloured shorts.

She also had a black jumper and was carrying a black with pink backpack.

Extensive searches of the surrounding areas have failed to locate any sign of the girl and she has not contacted family or friends.

Call 131 564 to provide information about this incident.

Call 000 for life threatening information about this incident