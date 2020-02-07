Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jacob Longabardi, who is known to the girl took her from a Queen Street unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance just before 4pm this afternoon.
Jacob Longabardi, who is known to the girl took her from a Queen Street unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance just before 4pm this afternoon.
Crime

AMBER ALERT: Baby girl taken from home by man

7th Feb 2020 5:20 AM

The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a one-year-old girl who is missing from Southport and may be at significant risk.

Jacob Longabardi, who is known to the girl took her from a Queen Street unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance just before 4pm Thursday afternoon.

The 45-year-old man is Caucasian, about 192cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

The girl was last seen wearing a light grey singlet and denim jeans.

Police hold serious concerns for the girl's wellbeing and have conducted extensive patrols in the area.

Ring 131 564 to provide information about this incident.

Please ring 000 for life threatening information about this incident.

More Stories

Show More
amber alert baby girl editors picks gold coast southport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby businessman’s crime costs family $250K

        premium_icon Dalby businessman’s crime costs family $250K

        News A WESTERN Downs family has been left $250,000 out of pocket.

        Five events to check out around Chinchilla this Weekend

        Five events to check out around Chinchilla this Weekend

        News From fashion on the field at the Miles races to yoga story with the littlies - The...

        Mum ‘beating herself up’ over drug addiction

        premium_icon Mum ‘beating herself up’ over drug addiction

        News Mum-of-three’s life spiralled out of control over drug use.

        Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        premium_icon Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        News A revolving door of doctors have left a Western Downs couple at their wits end with...