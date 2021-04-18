Paige Caldwell walked into the Toowoomba Showgrounds at the weekend expecting to make up the numbers in the Darling Downs Showgirl competition — and she walked out with the top prize.

The born-and-bred Bell girl, who is studying a double degree at Bond University, swept the highly competitive field on Saturday and will now head to the Ekka in August to compete in the state titles.

Ms Caldwell said she was shocked by the win.

Miss Darling Downs showgirl 2021: Miss Darling Downs showgirl 2021, Paige Caldwell, from Bell.

“As soon as I got here, I thought I had the winners picked, and I wasn’t one of them,” she said.

“There are some really great girls, everyone had a chance at winning and everyone would’ve been a winner.”

The girls were tested on their general knowledge, public speaking, etiquette and presentation.

While entries into the showgirl series have been down recently, Ms Caldwell urged young people based rurally to give it a go.

“I would say just 100 per cent do it. It’s not just for certain people, it’s really for everyone,” she said.

“There are all sorts of girls involved in it, and it’s such an amazing opportunity.”

Next generation of rural leaders: The Rural ambassador for 2021, Lawrence Sehmish-Lahey from Goondiwindi.

Originally published as ‘Amazing opportunity’: Meet the Darling Downs Showgirl winner