Darling Downs Miss Showgirl 2021, Paige Caldwell, from Bell.
Darling Downs Miss Showgirl 2021, Paige Caldwell, from Bell.
Community

‘Amazing opportunity’: Meet the Darling Downs Showgirl winner

Tom Gillespie
19th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Paige Caldwell walked into the Toowoomba Showgrounds at the weekend expecting to make up the numbers in the Darling Downs Showgirl competition — and she walked out with the top prize.

The born-and-bred Bell girl, who is studying a double degree at Bond University, swept the highly competitive field on Saturday and will now head to the Ekka in August to compete in the state titles.

Ms Caldwell said she was shocked by the win.

“As soon as I got here, I thought I had the winners picked, and I wasn’t one of them,” she said.

“There are some really great girls, everyone had a chance at winning and everyone would’ve been a winner.”

The girls were tested on their general knowledge, public speaking, etiquette and presentation.

While entries into the showgirl series have been down recently, Ms Caldwell urged young people based rurally to give it a go.

“I would say just 100 per cent do it. It’s not just for certain people, it’s really for everyone,” she said.

“There are all sorts of girls involved in it, and it’s such an amazing opportunity.”

