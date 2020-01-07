Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

MIRACLE CURE: Amanda has been battling MS for over half her life, and is travelling to Russia on Thursday night with her daughter Chloe for her treatment.

AMANDA Weyman-Jones is putting complete faith in a miracle cure that could stop her three decade battle with multiple sclerosis in it's tracks.

On Thursday night, Amanda will be flying halfway across the globe for a treatment, which has a 70 per cent chance of curing her MS completely.

Mrs Weyman-Jones who has secondary progressive MS said Australia won't touch it, but in Moscow, Russia they have been doing successful treatments for 30 years.

The treatment involves chemotherapy and stem cell transplants, followed by weeks of isolation and months in recovery.

"I'm nervous but really excited," Mrs Weyman-Jones said.

Mrs Weyman-Jones' daughter Chloe who will be joining her on the 14,000km journey has been the driving force behind both the push for treatment and the GoFundMe campaign.

Between the GoFundMe page and the generosity of many businesses, Mrs Weyman-Jones raised half of her original fundraising goal of $80,000.

"The Roma residents have helped me so much and I'm so grateful," she said.

"We're in the middle of drought but everyone has been so kind, it's actually overwhelming.

"The GoFundMe has been shared over 500 times, so that's pretty amazing and it brings awareness into the public of the cure.

"I've been contacted by people in Chinchilla, Charleville and Mitchell that also have MS and said I'm giving them new hope."

Chloe, who is the second youngest out of six kids and is currently training to become a nurse has spent every spare moment in the lead up to the trip researching the HSCT treatment which will give her Mum a new immune system.

HSCT treatment would give back Mrs Weyman-Jones' quality of life, something her late brother who also suffered with MS did not get to have.

Amanda's eldest sister Diana was diagnosed with MS at the age of 33 and has been in a wheelchair for the past 14 years.

While Chloe is nervous about being so far from home and travelling to and from the hospital by herself in minimal hours of daylight, she knows the possibility of seeing her Mum without MS for the first time in her life is more than worth it.

"I told her you have to be happy, there's a 70 per cent chance you're going to get a Mum without MS for the first time," Mrs Weyman-Jones said.

"The cure is truly a miracle, there was a woman in Charleville who had MS and had the treatment and her doctor said she hasn't had to come back since then."

Donate to Amanda's GoFundMe HERE.