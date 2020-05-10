Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
News

Almost there: Coast’s active virus cases drop

Tegan Annett
9th May 2020 2:15 PM | Updated: 10th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast has just one active COVID-19 case left, Queensland Health has confirmed.

It is a milestone for the Coast, which has had 94 confirmed cases to date.

It follows news on Friday that the 28 people caught up in the Sails Restaurant Noosa virus outbreak have recovered.

The 28 patients contracted the virus at a 50th birthday party at the exclusive eatery in March.

Residents have been urged to continue to follow social distancing rules as more restrictions are eased.

From Saturday May 16, the relaxations to the rules will allow for more travel, activities and larger gatherings.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said more restrictions are planned to be lifted in June and July, subject to everyone playing their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in the community.

For more information on the easing of restrictions in Queensland, visit https://www.covid19.qld.gov.au

coronavirus queensland coronavirussunshinecoast sunshine coast hospital and health service sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Chinchilla’s top mechanic

        premium_icon REVEALED: Chinchilla’s top mechanic

        News FROM a pool of seven entries, here’s who you voted for as Chinchilla’s best mechanic.

        How a Western Downs beef business has adapted to COVID-19

        premium_icon How a Western Downs beef business has adapted to COVID-19

        News A LOCAL, family-run business are doing what they can to put their community...

        ‘Positive start:’ Country pubs need more to remain viable

        premium_icon ‘Positive start:’ Country pubs need more to remain viable

        News OWNER of ROYAL on Ninety-nine Justin Garvie said while the announcement made...

        Ten of Chinchilla’s bad and bizarre crimes of 2020

        premium_icon Ten of Chinchilla’s bad and bizarre crimes of 2020

        News In the first four months of 2020, Chinchilla police and the court system have been...